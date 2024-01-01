Imagine what it was like to be a Berlin Wall border guard when climbing up the iron ladder of one of the few remaining watchtowers. The octagonal observation perch of this 1969 model was particularly cramped and later replaced by larger square towers. After a thorough restoration by a nonprofit group, the tower is now open to the public.
Watchtower Erna-Berger-Strasse
Berlin
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.13 MILES
Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …
1.09 MILES
For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…
1.14 MILES
The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…
2.59 MILES
The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.
1.5 MILES
Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.
0.21 MILES
This compelling exhibit tells stories of terror and persecution in Nazi Germany.
16.42 MILES
This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…
16.13 MILES
Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…
Nearby Berlin attractions
0.04 MILES
High-tech and interactive, this private museum not only documents the evolution of spying from ancient Egypt to the 20th century, it also displays…
0.07 MILES
If you only know Salvador Dalí as the painter of melting watches, burning giraffes and other surrealist imagery, this private collection will likely open…
0.16 MILES
With its mosaics, terracotta reliefs and airy atrium, this Italian Renaissance–style exhibit space named for its architect (Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius…
0.16 MILES
Complete this analogy: London is to Abbey Road as Berlin is to…Well? Hansa Studios, of course, that seminal recording studio that has exerted a…
0.17 MILES
Tourist like to pose in front of these graffiti-festooned segments of the Berlin Wall set up along its original course outside the Potsdamer Platz train…
0.18 MILES
The rebirth of the historic Potsdamer Platz was Europe's biggest building project of the 1990s, a showcase of urban renewal masterminded by such top…
7. Former Reichsluftfahrtministerium
0.18 MILES
Designed by Ernst Sagebiel in 1935 and ’36, this behemoth was not only Hermann Göring’s power centre but also where the resistance group ‘Red Orchestra’…
8. Daimler Contemporary Berlin
0.19 MILES
Escape the city bustle at this quiet, loft-style gallery where the Daimler corporation shares selections from its considerable collection of international…