Watchtower Erna-Berger-Strasse

Berlin

Imagine what it was like to be a Berlin Wall border guard when climbing up the iron ladder of one of the few remaining watchtowers. The octagonal observation perch of this 1969 model was particularly cramped and later replaced by larger square towers. After a thorough restoration by a nonprofit group, the tower is now open to the public.

