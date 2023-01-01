Former Reichsluftfahrtministerium

Designed by Ernst Sagebiel in 1935 and ’36, this behemoth was not only Hermann Göring’s power centre but also where the resistance group ‘Red Orchestra’ conspired until being caught and executed in 1942. There’s a memorial to them in the foyer of what is today the Federal Finance Ministry. Facing Leipziger Strasse is a 20m-long mural made of Meissen porcelain tiles by GDR artist Max Lingner in 1950 for what was then East Germany's House of Ministries.

It's an idealised depiction of strong and optimistic East Germans looking forward to a bright future under socialism.