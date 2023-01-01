Museum Ephraim-Palais

Once the home of Veitel Heine Ephraim – court jeweller and coin minter to Frederick the Great – this pretty, pint-size 1766 town palace hosts changing exhibits focusing on aspects of Berlin's artistic and cultural legacy.

The original building was levelled in 1935 during the construction of the Mühlendamm bridge. Only the curved rococo facade with its gilded ironwork balconies and sculptural ornamentation was saved and stored in what later became West Berlin. In 1984 it was returned to East Berlin and incorporated in the Palais' reconstruction. Inside, architectural highlights include the oval staircase and the Schlüterdecke, an ornate ceiling on the 1st floor.