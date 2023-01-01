The 1901 neobaroque Neuer Marstall by Ernst von Ihne once sheltered royal horses and carriages. In 1918 revolutionaries hatched plans to topple the Prussian monarchy here; a GDR-era bronze relief on the (north) facade facing the replica of the Berlin City Palace shows Karl Liebknecht proclaiming a German socialist republic from the original palace that same year. The building now hosts concerts of the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler, a prestigious music academy.