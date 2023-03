Under construction since 2013, the Humboldt Forum is scheduled to open in 2019 or 2020 as Berlin's new cultural quarter. The humongous building itself is an exact replica of the Prussian city palace (but with a modern interior) that stood on this site until its demolition in 1950. It will house the Museum of Ethnology, the Museum of Asian Art, the 'Berlin and the World Exhibit' and the Humboldt Laboratory.