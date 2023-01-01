Deutsches Historisches Museum

If you’re wondering what the Germans have been up to for the past 1500 years, take a spin around the baroque Zeughaus, formerly the Prussian arsenal and now home of the German Historical Museum. Upstairs, displays concentrate on the period from the 6th century AD to the end of WWI in 1918, while the ground floor tracks the 20th century all the way through to the early years after German reunification.

The adjacent modern annexe, designed by Chinese-American architect IM Pei, presents high-calibre changing exhibitions.