This futuristic structure opens up a window on the Humboldt Forum, a replica of the historic Berlin City Palace under construction next to it since 2013. Interactive displays chronicle the palace's history and future and explain the state-of-the-art construction technology used on the site.

A highlight is a fantastically detailed model that shows how the historic palace fitted into the old city centre around 1900. There's great views from the upstairs cafe terrace. Note that once the Humboldt Forum is completed, the Humboldt-Box will be demolished, although probably not before mid-2019.