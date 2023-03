A reddish sandstone memorial in a small park on Rosenstrasse called Block der Frauen by Jewish-German artist Inge Hunzinger (1915–2009) pays tribute to the non-Jewish German women who peacefully but tenaciously protested against the planned deportation of their Jewish husbands who had been detained near this site in 1943. It was a rare, courageous – and ultimately successful – act of defiance against the Nazi regime.