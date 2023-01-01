St Marienkirche

This Gothic brick gem has welcomed worshippers since the early 14th century, making it one of Berlin’s oldest surviving churches. A 22m-long Dance of Death fresco in the vestibule inspired by a 15th-century plague leads to a relatively plain interior enlivened by numerous other art treasures. The oldest is the 1437 bronze baptismal font buttressed by a trio of dragons. The baroque alabaster pulpit by Andreas Schlüter from 1703 is equally eye-catching.

The baroque dome, by the way, was designed by the Brandenburg Gate architect Carl Gotthard Langhans. Check the website for organ concerts and English-language services.