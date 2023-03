Smile-inducing seahorses, ethereal jellyfish, Ophira the octopus and a marine dinosaur skeleton that can be 'reanimated' are some of the crowd favourites among the 5000 denizens of this rambling aquarium, where visits conclude with a slow lift ride through the Aquadom, a 25m-high cylindrical tropical fish tank.

Also popular are the feeding sessions of rays, sharks, catfish and other creatures that take place between 11.30am and 3.30pm.