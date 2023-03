This is a 70-minute tour through a camped-up chamber of horrors that's brought to life by actors in nine shows with such spine-tingling names as 'Elevator of Doom', 'Torture Chamber' and 'Serial Killer of Berlin'. Lucky ones get to escape the plague on a river raft ride across the Spree. English tours at 2.30pm and 4.45pm. Check the website for ticket discounts.