Haus Schwarzenberg is the last holdout in the heavily gentrified area around the Hackescher Markt. Run by a nonprofit organisation, it's an unpretentious space where art and creativity are allowed to flourish beyond the mainstream and commerce. Festooned with street art and bizarre metal sculptures, the courtyards lead to studios, offices, the underground 'amusement park' Monsterkabinett, the edgy-arty Eschschloraque Rümschrümp bar, an art-house cinema – outdoors in summer – and a couple of small museums dealing with Jewish persecution during the Third Reich.