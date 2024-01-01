What looks like a small park was in fact Berlin’s first Jewish cemetery, destroyed by the Nazis in 1943. Some 2700 people were buried here between 1672 and 1827, including the philosopher Moses Mendelssohn. A symbolic tombstone in his honour and a sarcophagus filled with destroyed gravestones stands representative for all the 6ft-under residents.
Friedhof Grosse Hamburger Strasse
Berlin
