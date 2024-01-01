Friedhof Grosse Hamburger Strasse

Berlin

What looks like a small park was in fact Berlin’s first Jewish cemetery, destroyed by the Nazis in 1943. Some 2700 people were buried here between 1672 and 1827, including the philosopher Moses Mendelssohn. A symbolic tombstone in his honour and a sarcophagus filled with destroyed gravestones stands representative for all the 6ft-under residents.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany

    Museumsinsel

    0.25 MILES

    Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …

  • Neues Museum und Alte Nationalgalerie (right) at Museumsinsel in Berlin.

    Neues Museum

    0.31 MILES

    For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…

  • The Museumsinsel in Berlin

    Pergamonmuseum

    0.23 MILES

    The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

  • BERLIN, GERMANY- October 15, 2014: Berlin Wall was a barrier constructed starting on 13 August 1961. East Side Gallery is an international memorial for freedom. October 15, 2014 in Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    2.22 MILES

    The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.

  • Berlin city Germanyu 1610343451

    Fernsehturm

    0.48 MILES

    Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.

  • Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    17.66 MILES

    This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…

  • Schloss Sanssouci

    Schloss Sanssouci

    17.36 MILES

    Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…

Nearby Berlin attractions

1. Hackesche Höfe

0.11 MILES

The Hackesche Höfe is the largest and most famous of the courtyard ensembles peppered throughout the Scheunenviertel. Built in 1907, the eight interlinked…

2. Museum Blindenwerkstatt Otto Weidt

0.12 MILES

Standing up to the Nazi terror took unimaginable courage, but one man who did so was Otto Weidt. The broom and brush maker saved many of his deaf and…

3. Monsterkabinett

0.12 MILES

If you want to meet 'Püppi' the techno-loving go-go dancer or 'Orangina' the twirling six-legged doll, you need to descend a steep spiral staircase for a…

4. Anne Frank Zentrum

0.13 MILES

This youth-geared exhibit uses artefacts and photographs to tell the extraordinary story of a girl who needs no introduction. Millions of people around…

5. Haus Schwarzenberg

0.13 MILES

Haus Schwarzenberg is the last holdout in the heavily gentrified area around the Hackescher Markt. Run by a nonprofit organisation, it's an unpretentious…

6. Sammlung Hoffmann

0.15 MILES

Blink and you’ll miss the doorway leading to the Sophie-Gips-Höfe, a trio of courtyards linking Sophienstrasse and Gipsstrasse. The former sewing-machine…

7. Pergamonmuseum

0.23 MILES

The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

8. Neue Synagoge

0.23 MILES

The gleaming gold dome of the Neue Synagoge is the most visible symbol of Berlin’s revitalised Jewish community. The 1866 original was Germany's largest…