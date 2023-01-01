Museum Blindenwerkstatt Otto Weidt

Standing up to the Nazi terror took unimaginable courage, but one man who did so was Otto Weidt. The broom and brush maker saved many of his deaf and blind Jewish employees from deportation and death by organising false papers, bribing Gestapo officials and even hiding people in the back of his workshop. This small exhibit in the original workshop honours Weidt and includes a moving video featuring several survivors.

Free audioguides are available. Tours of the exhibit take place at 3pm on Sundays.