Anne Frank Zentrum

This youth-geared exhibit uses artefacts and photographs to tell the extraordinary story of a girl who needs no introduction. Millions of people around the world have read the diary Anne Frank penned while hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam. While the current exhibit focuses on her life and the diary, a revamped exhibit, set to open in late 2018, will also connect the impact of the Nazi era to our times.

After being discovered in 1944, the Frank family was immediately deported to concentration camps. Frank ended up in Bergen-Belsen where she died of typhus in March 1945, just days before the end of WWII and her 16th birthday. The entrance to the centre is in the graffiti-festooned courtyard of Haus Schwarzenberg.