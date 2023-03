If you want to meet 'Püppi' the techno-loving go-go dancer or 'Orangina' the twirling six-legged doll, you need to descend a steep spiral staircase for a short tour of Hannes Heiner's surrealist underground world. Inspired by his dreams, the artist has fashioned a menagerie of mechanical robot-monsters and assembled them in a computer-controlled art and sound installation that will entertain, astound and perhaps even frighten you just a little bit.