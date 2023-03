For sweeping city views at eye level with the Fernsehturm (TV Tower), head up to the rooftop Panorama Terrasse, the open-air lounge of the Park Inn Hotel, some 150m above Alexanderplatz. Grab a sunlounger and relax with a cold beer or a glass of bubbly.

If you're lucky, you might even get to look on as gutsy base-flyers prepare to leap off the edge of the building in a controlled fall using a special winch system usually used by stuntpeople.