Berlin Story Museum

This multimedia exhibit, moodily set inside a WWI air-raid shelter, provides a handy introduction to Berlin by charting milestones in its history through photographs, short films, sculptures, dioramas and other objects. On the 60-minute audio tour, you learn that Frederick the Great brought the potato to Berlin, that Hitler planned a domed building as tall as today's Fernsehturm (TV Tower), and other fascinating nuggets. A separate exhibit (adult/concession €12/9) examines Hitler's rise and impact and includes a reconstruction of the bunker where he killed himself.