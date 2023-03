This pretty cemetery, created in 1856, was a favourite final resting place for Berlin's 19th-century bourgeoisie; it brims with opulent gravestones and memorials. Celebrities buried here include the Brothers Grimm and the physician Rudolf Virchow.

There is also a memorial tombstone in honour of Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg and some of his fellow conspirators in the July 1944 assassination plot against Hitler. A former toilet building now harbours a cute cafe.