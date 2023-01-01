Museum der Unerhörten Dinge

'Every object tells a story' could be the motto of this kooky collection of curiosities. Find madness nibbling at your psyche as you try to find the meaning in displays about Swiss cowpat-worshippers or Goethe's stone rose. It may all be a mind-bending spoof or a complete exercise in irony by founder Roland Albrecht. But one thing's certain: it will challenge the way you look at museums.

The name, by the way, is a delightful pun in German, since 'unerhört' can mean both 'unheard of' and 'incredible'.