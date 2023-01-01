Rathaus Schöneberg

The town hall of Schöneberg was the seat of the West Berlin government from 1948 to 1990. Internationally, though, it is best remembered for a single day in 1963 when US President John F Kennedy expressed his solidarity with Germany in a speech on the balcony that concluded with the now legendary words: 'Ich bin ein Berliner'.

The Rathaus clock tower holds a copy of the Liberty Bell, which rings daily at noon. More than 16 million Americans donated money toward this replica of the Philadelphia original, which was gifted to Berlin in 1950.