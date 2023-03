Germany's first actress to hit the big time in Hollywood, Marlene Dietrich was born in Schöneberg in 1901. In 1992 the 'Blue Angel' moved into her final home in a humble plot on a tiny cemetary prosaically called Städtischer Friedhof III. She's buried in section 34 – look for the map inside the cemetery entrance to locate the grave.

In 2004 avant-garde fashion photographer Helmut Newton was buried four plots away from the grand dame.