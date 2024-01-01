Kleistpark

This romantic little park is dominated by the richly ornamented sandstone Königskolonnaden (Royal Colonnades), a pair of rococo arcades designed in 1780 by Brandenburg Gate–architect Carl von Gontard. They originally stood in the Mitte district but were moved because of road construction in 1910.
