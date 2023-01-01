Creating a museum for street art may be akin to caging a wild animal. Yet, this showcase of works by top urban artists pulls the genre out from the underpasses and abandoned buildings and makes them accessible to an entirely new audience. From Alias to Zezao, the beautiful bi-level space designed by Graft architects is a handy introduction to the various players and the style they employ – stencils to paste-up to sculpture. Even the facade doubles as an everchanging canvas.