Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

This memorial exhibit on German Nazi resistance occupies the very rooms where high-ranking officers led by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg plotted the assassination attempt on Hitler on 20 July 1944. There's a memorial in the courtyard where the main conspirators were shot right after the failed coup, a story poignantly retold in the 2008 movie Valkyrie.

Aside from detailing the Stauffenberg-led coup, the centre also documents the efforts of many other Germans who risked their lives opposing the Third Reich for ideological, religious or military reasons.