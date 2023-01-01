Kupferstichkabinett

One of the world’s largest and finest collections of art on paper, this gallery shelters a bonanza of hand-illustrated books, illuminated manuscripts, drawings and prints produced mostly in Europe from the 14th century onward – Dürer to Rembrandt to Schinkel, Picasso to Giacometti and Gerhard Richter.

Among its most prized possessions are Botticelli’s illustrations for Dante’s Divine Comedy. Alas, these fragile works don’t do well under light, which is why only a tiny fraction of the collection is shown on a rotating basis.