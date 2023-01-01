Gemäldegalerie

This museum ranks among the world's finest and most comprehensive collections of European art with about 1500 paintings spanning the arc of artistic vision from the 13th to the 18th century. Wear comfy shoes when exploring the 72 galleries: a walk past masterpieces by Titian, Dürer, Hals, Vermeer, Gainsborough and many more Old Masters covers almost 2km. Don't miss the Rembrandt Room (Room X).

German, Dutch and Flemish masters dominate the east wing where highlights include the Fountain of Youth by Lucas Cranach the Elder in Room III and Pieter Bruegel the Elder's Dutch Proverbs in Room 7. The West Wing is dedicated to the Italians with such top canvasses as Caravaggio's Amor Victorius and Boticelli's Madonna with Child and Singing Angels. The excellent free audioguide has the low-down on these and other selected works. Note that the room numbering system is quite confusing as both Latin (I, II, III) and Arabic numbers (1, 2, 3) are used.