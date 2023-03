The Bergmannkiez in western Kreuzberg is one of Berlin’s most charismatic neighbourhoods, thanks to beautifully restored 19th-century houses and a bevy of owner-operated indie stores, restaurants, cafes and bars. Its main artery, Bergmannstrasse, culminates in Marheinekeplatz, a historic square punctuated by a renovated 19th-century market hall.

Above the neighbourhood soars the Kreuzberg hill, Berlin’s highest natural elevation.