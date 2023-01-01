Kunstquartier Bethanien

This grand, twin-towered hospital was built in the 1840s by three students of Karl Friedrich Schinkel and used until 1970. Since 1973, it's been a thriving beehive of edgy art and culture across the entire creative spectrum – from theatre to dance, music to design. A highlight is the Kunstraum Kreuzberg/Bethanien gallery, which has an intercultural and socially conscious bent.

Also on the premises is the original pharmacy where poet Theodor Fontane worked in 1848–49. It is open from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesdays but can be also admired through a glass door (ground floor, turn right).