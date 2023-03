The Holzmarkt urban village on the Spree is a perpetually evolving cultural open playground – and a nose-thumbing at the luxury lofts, hotels and office buildings that continue to gobble up the riverside real estate.

Grab a pizza and a beer and count the boats passing by while chilling in the Mörchenpark, or treat yourself to a fine meal at Katerschmaus and dance through the night at Kater Blau.