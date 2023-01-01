Computerspielemuseum

No matter if you grew up with Nimrod, Pac-Man, World of Warcraft or no games at all, this well-curated museum takes you on a fascinating trip down computer-game memory lane while putting the industry's evolution into historical and cultural context. Colourful and engaging, it features interactive stations amid hundreds of original exhibits, including an ultra-rare 1972 Pong arcade machine and its twisted modern cousin, the 'PainStation' (must be over 18 to play…).

An eye-catching feature is the Wall of Hardware, composed of 50 consoles and computers from 1971 to 2001. Game Milestones provides high-tech background on dozens of seminal games such as SimCity and Tomb Raider. Elsewhere you can learn how games are designed, or examine more sinister issues, such as game violence and addiction.