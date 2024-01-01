Aufbau Haus

Kreuzberg

A former factory has been reincarnated as a cross-cultural cauldron of creativity, led by the venerable namesake publishing house Aufbau Verlag. Other ventures include an indie theatre, a bookstore, a design academy with a giant supply store, a gallery representing contemporary Roma and Sinti art, and a clutch of cafes.

  • Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany

    Museumsinsel

    1.3 MILES

    Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …

  • Neues Museum und Alte Nationalgalerie (right) at Museumsinsel in Berlin.

    Neues Museum

    1.24 MILES

    For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…

  • The Museumsinsel in Berlin

    Pergamonmuseum

    1.35 MILES

    The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

  • BERLIN, GERMANY- October 15, 2014: Berlin Wall was a barrier constructed starting on 13 August 1961. East Side Gallery is an international memorial for freedom. October 15, 2014 in Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    1.3 MILES

    The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.

  • Berlin city Germanyu 1610343451

    Fernsehturm

    1.19 MILES

    Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.

  • Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    17.44 MILES

    This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…

  • Schloss Sanssouci

    Schloss Sanssouci

    17.14 MILES

    Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…

1. Prinzessinnengärten

0.03 MILES

Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…

2. König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche

0.41 MILES

If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…

3. FHXB Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Museum

0.41 MILES

The ups and downs of one of Berlin’s most colourful districts – Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain – are chronicled in this converted red-brick factory. The…

4. Museum der Dinge

0.44 MILES

This obscure museum ostensibly traces German design history from the early 20th century to today, but actually feels more like a cross between a cabinet…

5. Berlinische Galerie

0.48 MILES

This gallery in a converted glass warehouse is a superb spot for taking stock of Berlin’s art scene since 1870. Temporary exhibits occupy the ground floor…

6. Künstlerhaus Bethanien

0.58 MILES

Founded in 1975, the Künstlerhaus is an artistic sanctuary and creative cauldron for emerging artists from around the globe. In 2010 it moved into this…

7. Astronaut Mural

0.6 MILES

One of Berlin’s best-known works of street art is this monumental stencil-style piece inspired by the US-Soviet space race and created by Victor Ash as…

8. Jüdisches Museum

0.64 MILES

In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…