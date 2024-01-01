Aufbau Haus

A former factory has been reincarnated as a cross-cultural cauldron of creativity, led by the venerable namesake publishing house Aufbau Verlag. Other ventures include an indie theatre, a bookstore, a design academy with a giant supply store, a gallery representing contemporary Roma and Sinti art, and a clutch of cafes.
