Künstlerhaus Bethanien

Kreuzberg

Founded in 1975, the Künstlerhaus is an artistic sanctuary and creative cauldron for emerging artists from around the globe. In 2010 it moved into this former light-fixture factory, where it maintains one of Germany’s largest artist-in-residence programs. Exhibits showcase their work, as well as that of former residents and other artists.

  • Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany

    Museumsinsel

    1.86 MILES

    Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …

  • Neues Museum und Alte Nationalgalerie (right) at Museumsinsel in Berlin.

    Neues Museum

    1.8 MILES

    For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…

  • The Museumsinsel in Berlin

    Pergamonmuseum

    1.91 MILES

    The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…

  • BERLIN, GERMANY- October 15, 2014: Berlin Wall was a barrier constructed starting on 13 August 1961. East Side Gallery is an international memorial for freedom. October 15, 2014 in Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    1.06 MILES

    The East Side Gallery is the embodiment of Berlin’s grit and guts.

  • Berlin city Germanyu 1610343451

    Fernsehturm

    1.68 MILES

    Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower is a Berlin icon.

  • Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    Schloss & Park Sanssouci

    17.61 MILES

    This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the…

  • Schloss Sanssouci

    Schloss Sanssouci

    17.31 MILES

    Frederick the Great's famous summer palace, this rococo gem was designed by Georg Wenzeslaus von Knobelsdorff in 1747 and sits daintily above vine-draped…

Nearby Kreuzberg attractions

1. Astronaut Mural

0.22 MILES

One of Berlin’s best-known works of street art is this monumental stencil-style piece inspired by the US-Soviet space race and created by Victor Ash as…

2. FHXB Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Museum

0.24 MILES

The ups and downs of one of Berlin’s most colourful districts – Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain – are chronicled in this converted red-brick factory. The…

3. Museum der Dinge

0.29 MILES

This obscure museum ostensibly traces German design history from the early 20th century to today, but actually feels more like a cross between a cabinet…

4. Transit Mural

0.34 MILES

This five-storey-tall street mural by Belgian artist ROA depicts animal carcasses, including a sheep and a deer, in a distinctive monochrome spray-paint…

5. Kunstquartier Bethanien

0.52 MILES

This grand, twin-towered hospital was built in the 1840s by three students of Karl Friedrich Schinkel and used until 1970. Since 1973, it's been a…

6. Prinzessinnengärten

0.55 MILES

Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…

7. Aufbau Haus

0.58 MILES

A former factory has been reincarnated as a cross-cultural cauldron of creativity, led by the venerable namesake publishing house Aufbau Verlag. Other…

8. König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche

0.79 MILES

If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…