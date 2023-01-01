Prinzessinnengärten

Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group Nomadic Green inspired a small army of volunteers to help turn this wasteland into a fertile farm. Today there are workshops on gardening and beekeeping, activities for kids and a cafe (open noon to 6pm) where meals are prepared with the home-grown crop.

It’s become a bright and thriving space where anyone can get their hands dirty planting and tending organic herbs, vegetables and flowers in raised compost beds without pesticides or artificial fertilisers. Public gardening times are Thursday 3pm to 6pm and Saturday 11am to 2pm. Guided tours are available on request.