König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche

If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic church, designed in the mid-1960s by architect and city planner Werner Düttmann, is a prime example of Brutalist architecture in Berlin. In 2012, it was leased by the gallerist Johann König and converted into a spectacular space that presents interdisciplinary, concept-oriented and space-based art.

The interior is stark but stunning with its lofty hall lit only by a few slits and skylights. Soaring next to the nearly windowless, brooding structure is a square bell tower made of solid concrete.