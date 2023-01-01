asisi Panorama Berlin

Artist Yadegar Asisi is famous for creating bafflingly detailed monumental photographic panoramas. In Berlin, the giant 'Die Mauer' next to Checkpoint Charlie transports visitors to the divided city on a random day in the 1980s. Standing on a scaffold in the West, they get to look across the 'death strip' and contemplate what it was like to live in the shadow of barbed wire and guard towers. Sound and light intensify the mood of bleakness and oppression.