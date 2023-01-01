The Cold War years, especially the history and horror of the Berlin Wall, are engagingly, if haphazardly, documented in this privately run tourist magnet. Open since 1961, the ageing exhibit is still strong when it comes to telling the stories of escape attempts to the West. Original devices used in the process, including a hot-air balloon, a one-person submarine and a BMW Isetta, are crowd favourites.

Other galleries (all are multilingual) address global human rights movements as well as NATO and its involvement in world conflicts. Note that there is a €5 fee for taking photographs.