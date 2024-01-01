Abri Cro-Magnon

The Dordogne

Interactive displays trace the history and stories of Cro-Magnon people; there is a small rock shelter accessible above the site.

must-see attractions

  • Reconstruction of cave paintings of animals inside Lascaux II.

    Grotte de Lascaux

    11.22 MILES

    France’s most famous prehistoric cave paintings are at the Grotte de Lascaux, 2km southeast of Montignac. Naturally sealed and protected for millennia, it…

  • Grotte de Font de Gaume

    Grotte de Font de Gaume

    0.92 MILES

    This extraordinary cave contains the only original polychrome (as opposed to single-colour) paintings still open to the public. About 14,000 years ago,…

  • castle of castelnaud la chapelle dordogne perigord France; Shutterstock ID 131409035; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Château de Castelnaud

    11.08 MILES

    The massive ramparts and metre-thick crenellated walls of this quintessential medieval fortress (occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War)…

  • Grotte de Rouffignac

    Grotte de Rouffignac

    4.62 MILES

    Hidden in woodland 18km north of Les Eyzies, this tri-level cave is one of the most complex and rewarding to see in the Dordogne. Board an electric train…

  • Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    21.89 MILES

    Part of the park that contains the Tour de Vésone, this sleek museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel encompasses a 1st-century Roman domus …

  • Jardins de Marqueyssac

    Jardins de Marqueyssac

    11.13 MILES

    Horticulture fans won’t want to miss these famous manicured gardens, stretching along a rocky bluff overlooking the Dordogne Valley. Signposted paths lead…

  • Weekly Markets

    Weekly Markets

    10.8 MILES

    For an introductory French market experience, visit Sarlat’s heavily touristed Saturday market, which takes over the streets around Cathédrale St-Sacerdos…

  • Grotte des Combarelles

    Grotte des Combarelles

    1.64 MILES

    This narrow, very long cave 1.5km east of Font de Gaume was the first rediscovered in the valley, in 1901, and is renowned for its animal engravings. Look…

1. Abri Pataud

0.41 MILES

About 250m north of the Musée National de Préhistoire, this Cro-Magnon abri (shelter) was inhabited over a period of 15,000 years starting some 37,000…

2. Musée National de Préhistoire

0.46 MILES

Inside a marvellous modern building alongside the cliffs, this museum provides a fine prehistory primer, with the most comprehensive collection of…

3. Grotte du Grand Roc

0.75 MILES

Around 3km northwest of Les Eyzies along the D47, this cave contains an array of glittering stalactites and stalagmites. A joint ticket (adult/child €11/6…

7. Grotte du Sorcier

2.45 MILES

About 8km west of Les Eyzies, near the hamlet of St-Cirq, this privately owned cave features several animal engravings dating from around 15,000 BC to 17…

8. Maison Forte de Reignac

3.34 MILES

This Tursac chateau was built straight into the rock face that used to shelter prehistoric humans. Now it's kitted out with period furnishing and displays…