Lieutenance

Honfleur

The magnificent Lieutenance, standing at the mouth of the old harbour, was once the residence of the town’s royal governor.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Falaise d’Aval, the famous white cliffs at Etretat in Normandy.

    Falaise d’Aval

    19.84 MILES

    It's impossible to miss this cliff, as the shingle beach bends around off to the southwest, with its natural arch and solitary needle. You will spy…

  • Museum of Modern Art Andre Malraux in Le Havre, France.

    Musée Malraux

    7.34 MILES

    Near the waterfront, this luminous and tranquil space houses a fabulous collection of vivid impressionist works – the finest in France outside Paris – by…

  • Central nave and altar of church Abbatiale de la Trinite in Fecamp, France.

    Abbatiale de la Ste-Trinité

    24.04 MILES

    Built from 1175 to 1220 by Richard the Lionheart, towering Abbatiale de la Ste-Trinité was the most important pilgrimage site in Normandy until the…

  • Église St-Joseph

    Église St-Joseph

    7.68 MILES

    Perret’s masterful, 107m-high Église St-Joseph, visible from all over town, was built using bare concrete from 1951 to 1959. Some 13,000 panels of…

  • Famous Falaise d'Amont cliff of Etretat, Normandy, France.

    Falaise d’Amont

    20.26 MILES

    To your right and along off to the northwest as you walk onto the beach, the cliff of Falaise d’Amont is dotted with reclining or tottering figures taking…

  • FRANCE - JULY 17: The hanging gardens in Le Havre, Seine Maritime, France - The greenhouses of the hanging gardens developped in ancient fort on the heights of the city. (Photo by Xavier TESTELIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

    Jardins Suspendus

    8.46 MILES

    The Jardins Suspendus (Hanging Gardens) is an old hilltop fortress transformed into a beautiful set of gardens, whose greenhouses and outdoor spaces…

Nearby Honfleur attractions

1. Église Ste-Catherine

0.05 MILES

Initially intended as a temporary structure, this extraordinary wooden church was built by local shipwrights during the late 15th and early 16th centuries…

2. Vieux Bassin

0.05 MILES

The old harbour, with its bobbing pleasure boats, is Honfleur’s focal point. On the west side, quai Ste-Catherine is lined with tall, taper-thin houses –…

3. Musée de la Marine

0.09 MILES

This museum displays model sailing ships, nautically themed engravings and watercolours, and a case that examines Honfleur’s role in the 17th- and 18th…

5. Marché au Poisson

0.11 MILES

A visit to this lively fish market to browse the day's catch is both fun and fascinating.

6. Musée Eugène Boudin

0.16 MILES

This museum features superb 19th- and 20th-century paintings of Normandy’s towns and coast, including works by Dubourg, Dufy and Monet. One room is…

7. Les Maisons Satie

0.25 MILES

This unusual and intriguing complex captures the whimsical spirit of the eccentric avant-garde composer Erik Satie (1866–1925), who lived and worked in…

8. Naturospace

0.35 MILES

Children and adults will enjoy this lush greenhouse that houses scores of species of free-flying tropical butterflies in the northwest of town, a short…