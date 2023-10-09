Honfleur

Overview

Long a favourite with painters such as Monet, Normandy’s most charming port town is a popular day-trip destination for Parisian families. Though the centre can be overrun with visitors on warm weekends and in summer, it’s hard not to love the rugged maritime charm of the Vieux Bassin (Old Harbour), which evokes maritime Normandy of centuries past.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Erik Satie house in Honfleur, France.

    Les Maisons Satie

    Honfleur

    This unusual and intriguing complex captures the whimsical spirit of the eccentric avant-garde composer Erik Satie (1866–1925), who lived and worked in…

  • Eugene Boudin Museum in Honfleur, France.

    Musée Eugène Boudin

    Honfleur

    This museum features superb 19th- and 20th-century paintings of Normandy’s towns and coast, including works by Dubourg, Dufy and Monet. One room is…

  • Église Ste-Catherine

    Église Ste-Catherine

    Honfleur

    Initially intended as a temporary structure, this extraordinary wooden church was built by local shipwrights during the late 15th and early 16th centuries…

  • Vieux Bassin

    Vieux Bassin

    Honfleur

    The old harbour, with its bobbing pleasure boats, is Honfleur’s focal point. On the west side, quai Ste-Catherine is lined with tall, taper-thin houses –…

  • Chapelle Notre Dame de Grâce

    Chapelle Notre Dame de Grâce

    Honfleur

    Built between 1600 and 1613, this chapel sits on the Plateau de Grâce, a wooded, 100m-high hill about 2km west of the Vieux Bassin. The area offers great…

  • Musée de la Marine

    Musée de la Marine

    Honfleur

    This museum displays model sailing ships, nautically themed engravings and watercolours, and a case that examines Honfleur’s role in the 17th- and 18th…

  • Naturospace

    Naturospace

    Honfleur

    Children and adults will enjoy this lush greenhouse that houses scores of species of free-flying tropical butterflies in the northwest of town, a short…

