Through multiple rooms, this museum gathers together exhibits on domestic and economic life in 16th- to 19th-century Normandy portraying traditional costumes, furniture and housewares. It's located in two adjacent 16th-century buildings: a one-time prison and a house, hence the name of the street. A pass for access to Musée d’Ethnographie et d’Art Populaire Normand, Musée Eugène Boudin and the Musée de la Marine is €13.