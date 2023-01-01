Le Havre’s most conspicuous landmark, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and opened in 1982, is also the city’s premier cultural venue. One look and you’ll understand how it got its name, which means ‘the volcano’ – it's quite a sight, especially framed against a blue sky. Extensive renovations saw the complex reopen with a new concert hall and an ultramodern mediathèque (multimedia library). It's situated at the western end of the Bassin du Commerce, the city centre’s former port.

It's worth stopping by the library and cafe-bar while strolling around Le Havre. Check the website for upcoming performances, which tend toward avant-garde and interdisciplinary works.