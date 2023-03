This colossal building, built in 1958 to replace one flattened by allied bombing in 1944, was designed by architects Auguste Perret – that great connoisseur of reinforced concrete – and Jacques Tournant. It wouldn't look out of place on either flank of Tiananmen Square in Běijīng; in other words, you'll either love it, or hate it. In front – to the south – of the building is the huge Place de l'Hôtel de Ville.