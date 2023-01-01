Appartement Témoin

Furnished in impeccable early-1950s style, this lovingly furnished bourgeois apartment can be visited on a one-hour guided tour that starts at 181 rue de Paris (Maison du Patrimoine). The apartment is a remarkable time capsule of the postwar boom days that Le Havre experienced, complete with clothes, newspapers, furniture and appliances exactly as one would have seen entering a downtown apartment in the decade of the city's reconstruction. Reservations are recommended as there are 19 places per visit.