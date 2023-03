This museum features superb 19th- and 20th-century paintings of Normandy’s towns and coast, including works by Dubourg, Dufy and Monet. One room is devoted to Eugène Boudin, an early impressionist and marine painter (he was the son of a sailor), who was born in Honfleur in 1824 and whom Baudelaire called the ‘king of skies’ for his luscious skyscapes.

An English audioguide costs €2. The museums is situated five short blocks northwest of the northern end of the Vieux Bassin.