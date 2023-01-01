The old harbour, with its bobbing pleasure boats, is Honfleur’s focal point. On the west side, quai Ste-Catherine is lined with tall, taper-thin houses – many protected from the elements by slate tiles – dating from the 16th to 18th centuries. The Lieutenance, at the mouth of the old harbour, was once the residence of the town’s royal governor. Just northeast of the Lieutenance is the Avant Port, home to Honfleur’s dozen fishing vessels, which sell their catch at the Marché au Poisson.

Small children will get a kick out of a ride on the carousel, situated opposite the Lieutenance.