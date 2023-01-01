This unusual and intriguing complex captures the whimsical spirit of the eccentric avant-garde composer Erik Satie (1866–1925), who lived and worked in Honfleur and was born in one of the two half-timbered maisons Satie (Satie houses). Visitors wander through the beguiling rooms, each concealing a surreal surprise, as a headset plays Satie’s strangely familiar music. Les Maisons Satie is situated 350m northwest of the northern end of the Vieux Bassin.

Among the rooms, visitors will encounter various bizarre sights: a giant mechanised monkey, a white self-playing piano, an oversized pear with flapping wings and an anthem-playing carousel ride powered by you. If there's one museum not to miss in Honfleur, it's this one. A €13 pass combines Les Maisons Satie with Musée d’Ethnographie et d’Art Populaire Normand, Musée de la Marine and Musée Eugène Boudin.