To your right and along off to the northwest as you walk onto the beach, the cliff of Falaise d’Amont is dotted with reclining or tottering figures taking it easy or exploring the grassy plateau. It's a lovely climb to the windswept top, where you can find a church, and you can hike down some steps to the arch below and be rewarded with some astonishing views north along the Alabaster Coast.

Continuing down brings you to another shingle beach on the far side of the arch.