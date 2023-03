The highest point on the Côte d’Albâtre, Cap Fagnet (110m) towers over Fécamp from the north, offering fantastic views up and down the coast. The site of an important German blockhaus and radar station during WWII, today it’s topped by a chapel and there are five wind turbines a short walk to the east (there’s a plan to erect 83 more turbines offshore, due to generate power from 2021). Cap Fagnet is a 1.5km walk from the centre.