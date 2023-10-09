Étretat

The small and delightful village of Étretat’s dramatic coastal scenery – it’s framed by twin cliffs – made it a favourite of painters such as Camille Corot, Eugène Boudin, Gustave Courbet and Claude Monet. With the vogue for sea air at the end of the 19th century, fashionable Parisians came and built extravagant villas.

  • Falaise d’Aval, the famous white cliffs at Etretat in Normandy.

    Falaise d’Aval

    Étretat

    It's impossible to miss this cliff, as the shingle beach bends around off to the southwest, with its natural arch and solitary needle. You will spy…

  • Famous Falaise d'Amont cliff of Etretat, Normandy, France.

    Falaise d’Amont

    Étretat

    To your right and along off to the northwest as you walk onto the beach, the cliff of Falaise d’Amont is dotted with reclining or tottering figures taking…

